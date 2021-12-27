2 killed in Bardstown crash

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were killed in a crash in Bardstown on Sunday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called about the collision, which happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road.

According to Trooper Scotty Sharp, Joseph Curtsinger, 39, of Bardstown, was driving north on New Shepherdsville Road in a Chevy Silverado truck when Jacqueline Houston, 70, of Coxs Creek, turned in front of him off Deatsville Road, and he hit her.

Houston and her 15-year-old passenger were killed. Curtsinger and his passenger, John Poynter, 44, of Bardstown were taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Another adult and a child in the truck were not hurt.

KSP is investigating the crash further.

