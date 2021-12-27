Advertisement

Contractors must register in tornado devastated town

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say contractors looking to assist tornado victims in Western Kentucky must register with local and state officials.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined local leaders on Sunday to announce the emergency contractor registration program.

The program requires contractors to register prior to doing business and to display placards on their job sites and in the contractor’s vehicle.

Cameron said in a statement that the goal is to help residents with identifying registered contractors and deter unscrupulous ones from entering the area.

Representatives from Cameron’s office will arrive in Mayfield today to assist with the registration process.

