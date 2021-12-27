Advertisement

COVID causes flight cancellations and delays over Christmas weekend

13 flights were canceled at BNA with some additional delays.
13 flights were canceled at BNA with some additional delays.(WSMV-TV)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - There were more than 14,000 fight delays with 3,000 cancellations around the world, according to a flight-tracking website called FlightAware.

Many airlines were short-staffed Christmas weekend because of the surge in COVID cases. This is the third day in a row of mass cancellations and delays causing holiday travelers to be stuck in airports or hotels. 13 flights were canceled at BNA with some additional delays.

“My flight was supposed to leave at 5:25 and it doesn’t leave now until 6:59,” Leslie Russell said.

Her flight from Nashville to Kansas City was delayed three times, but she’s hoping the departure time will stop being pushed back.

On Sunday, some U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights. Another 5,700 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. For the Ryan family, the delays kept coming for a trip to Kansas City.

13 flights were canceled at BNA with some additional delays.
13 flights were canceled at BNA with some additional delays.(WSMV-TV)

“It actually looks like we are delayed,” Kasie Ryan said. “Even now, just standing here a few minutes, we are delayed going on almost 20 minutes, and it just keeps going and going from there. When we first got here it was delayed until 5:40 and it went to 6:00 and we are now at 6:20.”

Ryan checked back in with WSMV and said since their plane was still in Chicago Sunday evening, she decided to get her money back and drive from Nashville to Kansas City. She was wanting to get to the Midwest soon since she hasn’t seen some of her family members in months.

“We haven’t seen any of them since September, so we are ready to see them,” She said. “Hopefully tomorrow and not in 3 days.”

Ryan said she doesn’t remember traveling around the holidays being this unpredictable.

“I even traveled a couple of years ago over thanksgiving break and stuff like that, and it was a breeze,” Ryan said. “It was in, out no problems no delays or anything. And

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas morning
Kids at Bowling Green hotel wake up to presents on Christmas Day
Porch Pirate Identified
Bowling Green Police identify reoffending porch pirate
Matthew Mills family
The family of Matthew Mills remembers hard-working son and brother
WCSO respond to the shooting
WCSO respond to shooting at Greenwood Trailer Park
God's littlest angels
Glasgow woman ensures children, families are able to get clothing they need in tough times

Latest News

Parts of 2nd Avenue in Nashville will reopen Monday morning.
Parts of Nashville’s 2nd Ave to reopen Monday
A large portion of the day will actually be dry, but cloudy along with breezy warm winds. Rain...
Final week of 2021 features warmth, rain chances and breezy winds!
Living Hope Baptist Church Volunteers
Living Hope Baptist Church Volunteers Needed
Contractors must register in tornado devastated town