COVID causes flight cancellations and delays over Christmas weekend

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - There were more than 14,000 fight delays with 3,000 cancellations around the world, according to a flight-tracking website called FlightAware.

Many airlines were short-staffed Christmas weekend because of the surge in COVID cases. This is the third day in a row of mass cancellations and delays causing holiday travelers to be stuck in airports or hotels. 13 flights were canceled at BNA with some additional delays.

“My flight was supposed to leave at 5:25 and it doesn’t leave now until 6:59,” Leslie Russell said.

Her flight from Nashville to Kansas City was delayed three times, but she’s hoping the departure time will stop being pushed back.

On Sunday, some U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights. Another 5,700 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. For the Ryan family, the delays kept coming for a trip to Kansas City.

13 flights were canceled at BNA with some additional delays. (WSMV-TV)

“It actually looks like we are delayed,” Kasie Ryan said. “Even now, just standing here a few minutes, we are delayed going on almost 20 minutes, and it just keeps going and going from there. When we first got here it was delayed until 5:40 and it went to 6:00 and we are now at 6:20.”

Ryan checked back in with WSMV and said since their plane was still in Chicago Sunday evening, she decided to get her money back and drive from Nashville to Kansas City. She was wanting to get to the Midwest soon since she hasn’t seen some of her family members in months.

“We haven’t seen any of them since September, so we are ready to see them,” She said. “Hopefully tomorrow and not in 3 days.”

Ryan said she doesn’t remember traveling around the holidays being this unpredictable.

“I even traveled a couple of years ago over thanksgiving break and stuff like that, and it was a breeze,” Ryan said. “It was in, out no problems no delays or anything. And

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.