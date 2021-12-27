Final week of 2021 features warmth, rain chances and breezy winds!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what felt like a “cooler” day on Sunday with cloud cover, Monday will feature much warmer conditions along with continued clouds throughout the region. Along with this - more rain chances.

A large portion of the day will actually be dry, but cloudy along with breezy warm winds. Rain chances increase going into this afternoon and evening. (WBKO)

A frontal boundary will from the west will bring in rain and keep it with us this week as it stalls right over the area. You will definitely need to keep the rain gear with you! We’ll track isolated showers through Monday along with breezy winds, which will keep us mild through the afternoon. Showers will become more widespread into Tuesday. Breezy winds are still expected along with highs in the low 70s. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, but we’ll see them more into Wednesday. Not expecting a severe weather threat, but we will keep you updated as more data comes in. A cooling trend sets in beyond the mid-week as highs tumble to the mid 50s by New Years Eve. We could see a few isolated showers through Friday as well. It also looks like we’ll start 2022 on a wet note along, but we’ll see more seasonal temperatures into the new year!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Breezy and very warm. High 71. Low 56. Winds SW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Breezy and very warm. High 71. Low 58. Winds S at 19 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Thunder possible. Very warm. High 68. Low 48. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High Today: 72 (2015)

Record Low Today: 0 (1894)

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Mold Count: Low (3710 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 58

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-1.03″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+3.73″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

