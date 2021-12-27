Glasgow woman ensures children, familes are able to get clothing they need in tough times

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman and her family in Glasgow are paying it forward and making sure anyone who needs clothing is able to get it.

Jamie Fancher started ‘God’s Littlest Angels’ with the help of her mother and Sister-in-Law, as a way to help foster children and their families. With unemployment becoming more common due to Covid-19, and the recent tornadoes that have left some families without, there is an increased number of people who are in need.

“When we first started, we were just going to be foster children”, said Fancher “And more people ask, Hey, so and so can really use this. And their families are out of a job right now because of COVID”.

And with the need for clothing becoming even greater in some parts of the community due to the recent tornadoes, many people have been asking her about where to take donations.

“I was like, well, you can bring him to me. And the same day we decided to actually take the donations to Bowling Green, we had two other people show up and be like, Hey, we’re taking donations to Bowling Green, can we get stuff here. And they actually had a list, so I was like, please get out you want to. So they came in, like get stuff and they took it for us.” she said.

And if you are in need of clothing, but don’t have the transportation to go and get it, Fancher said she will bring it to you.

“We’ve taken clothing, me and my grandma, Dixie, to Bowling Green, to Colombia, Campbellsville, just wherever, to families in need,” Fancher said. While a lot of the stuff Jamie has is for children, she also has clothing for adults too. I take a little bit of everything because I never know who’s gonna need it”, she said.

‘God’s Littlest Angels’ is located at 110 Western Hils Road in Glasgow. The garage is open every Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and during the week by appointment.

“A lot of times social workers will text and be like, Hey, I have a child that needs this and that”, Fancher said “I’m like great, they can come up here, you can pick it out for them, or they can come to get it during the week. I’m not really open, open. But if you message me, I’ll open the garage, let you, and get what you need.”

For more information, visit the ‘God’s Littlest Angels’ Facebook page.

