Advertisement

Gov. Beshear urging people to get COVID tested during the holidays

Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 and tornado damage.
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 and tornado damage.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 and tornado damage.

The governor announced an infant from Graves County has died from injuries sustained from the tornado. This brings the official death toll to 77.

There have been more than 11,000 insurance claims have been filed and FEMA has given out $4.7 million in aid to families impacted.

The governor said cases are at what appears to be a plateau, but that could easily change with the omicron variant, and how cases after holidays tend to spike. This is why he is pushing for testing and recognizes there are long waits, and it could be a challenge for people to get an appointment.

He’s asking parents to get their children tested later this week before they go back to school next week. In the last week, over 2,700 children have contracted the virus.

He’s also recommending school districts consider having a system in place for students and staff to be tested, and that universal masking be implemented.

“Parents, we need you to get your kids tested right before they go back to school. Any school systems that want to do that. The same reason that we want to test ourselves before getting together with our families, ought to apply to kids before they get together with their classmates,” Gov. Beshear said.

According to the age breakdown for vaccinations, the 5 to 11 age group has the lowest rate in Kentucky at 16 percent. It’s up to 45 percent for 12- to 15-year-olds and 49 percent of 16- to 17-year-olds.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Christmas morning
Kids at Bowling Green hotel wake up to presents on Christmas Day
Porch Pirate Identified
Bowling Green Police identify reoffending porch pirate
Matthew Mills family
The family of Matthew Mills remembers hard-working son and brother
God's littlest angels
Glasgow woman ensures children, families are able to get clothing they need in tough times

Latest News

Soggy mid-week ahead
Showers dominate the area tonight into Wednesday!
Volunteer headquarters
Volunteers needed as Bowling Green continues to pick up from tornado
Mint Gaming Hall Opens @ 6
Mint Gaming Hall Opens @ 6
Muhlenberg Sheriffs Department Investigating Possible FEMA Impersonators
Muhlenberg Sheriffs Department Investigating Possible FEMA Impersonators
KY Director of Emergency Management Tours Tornado Damage
KY Director of Emergency Management Tours Tornado Damage