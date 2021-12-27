Jacobsen and Erwin Named to Academic All-Region Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Avery Jacobsen and Katie Erwin of the WKU soccer team have been named to the United Soccer Coaches Academic All-Region Second Team for the 2021 season.

It is the first USC Academic Team honor for both Jacobsen and Erwin. The award is added to a long list of recognition for the duo this season. Jacobsen previously earned All-Conference USA First Team and USC All-Region Second Team honors. Erwin earned All-C-USA Third Team, USC All-Region Third Team and C-USA All-Academic First Team honors.

Jacobsen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and Erwin is completing a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Jacobsen cemented her Lady Topper legacy in 2021, finishing with the most career starts in program history (74) and tied for the 10th most games played by a WKU player (80). The Las Vegas, Nevada native notched the second most points on the team with 11 on four goals and three assists. Her three game-winning goals were the second most by a C-USA player this season.

She also played a major part in WKU’s defense that held opponents to 13 goals on the season, which is tied for the second fewest in program history.

Erwin finished the season tied with Jacobsen as the team’s leading goal scorer with four. She was also the squad’s leading assist earner, notching four on the season, and leading points earner with 12.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.