Living Hope to resume tornado recovery efforts today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green is continuing tornado recovery efforts today, Dec. 27.

According to a social media update, the volunteer headquarters at the Old Mall on Nashville Road will be open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Officials say there is still “plenty of work” to be done, and they ask if anybody is able to come help to please to do so.

