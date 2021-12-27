Advertisement

Living Hope to resume tornado recovery efforts today

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green is continuing tornado recovery efforts today, Dec. 27.

According to a social media update, the volunteer headquarters at the Old Mall on Nashville Road will be open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Officials say there is still “plenty of work” to be done, and they ask if anybody is able to come help to please to do so.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christmas morning
Kids at Bowling Green hotel wake up to presents on Christmas Day
Porch Pirate Identified
Bowling Green Police identify reoffending porch pirate
Matthew Mills family
The family of Matthew Mills remembers hard-working son and brother
WCSO respond to the shooting
WCSO respond to shooting at Greenwood Trailer Park
God's littlest angels
Glasgow woman ensures children, families are able to get clothing they need in tough times

Latest News

A large portion of the day will actually be dry, but cloudy along with breezy warm winds. Rain...
Final week of 2021 features warmth, rain chances and breezy winds!
Living Hope Baptist Church Volunteers
Living Hope Baptist Church Volunteers Needed
Contractors must register in tornado devastated town
Unsettled start to the final week of 2021!
Local parks and recreation departments to hold ‘Rec on the Run’ event