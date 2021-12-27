Local parks and recreation departments to hold ‘Rec on the Run’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Both Bowling Green and Warren County Parks and Recreation events will jointly host a “Rec on the Run” event.

It is a weekly recreational get together to bring community members together. It starts this afternoon, Dec. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the F.O. Moxley Community Center where there will be games for all to enjoy.

The event will take place each Monday, where the departments will partner with other community organizations. The event will be held at different venues and times each week.

For more information, call the BGPR at 270-393-3265.

