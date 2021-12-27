Advertisement

Muhlenberg County officials warn of fake FEMA representatives

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of individuals impersonating FEMA representatives.

Officials say that residents should be on the lookout for people pretending to be FEMA representatives in towns that were damaged by the tornadoes.

According to officials, there are identifiers that representatives should wear, including government identification readily visible on a lanyard and will be wearing a FEMA with the Fema logo on it.

Additionally, FEMA representatives will make appointments before coming to your home and also travel in pairs.

If residents require assistance in identifying a FEMA representative, they are encouraged to contact local law enforcement for further assistance.

