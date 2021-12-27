Advertisement

Organizations band together to help Taylor County families affected by tornado

As families continue to recover from an EF-3 tornado in Taylor County, several community...
As families continue to recover from an EF-3 tornado in Taylor County, several community organizations have banded together to help out through it all.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In the past two weeks since an EF-3 tornado tore through Taylor County, destroying 70 properties and displacing dozens of families, cleanup has continued with leftover debris being pushed into piles.

While that work continues, several of the displaced families have been getting extra help by several organizations, including the Red Cross.

“Some don’t have long term places to stay so they’re looking now to maybe place them in homes or somewhere where they’ll have extended stay until they get their houses back and there is some houses started already going up. I mean it’s amazing,” said Barry Smith, Taylor County Judge-Executive.

Smith said while there have been many organizations from out of state helping with recovery efforts in Taylor County, he said there have also been several churches and community members from within the county helping families recover, whether it’s with free meals or even supplies.

“We feed them Monday through Friday. Our local churches have come together. Now on weekends we have food trucks out in the parking lot. This is all free, everything you seen in here, all the water and everything has been donated,” Smith said.

Smith also said the county has been especially grateful for the continued stream of supplies and donations coming in from all over as they work to rebuild what’s been lost.

“We have a water house that we just started today and it’s going to be just full, I mean three churches full, I mean everything we got is about as full,” Smith said.

Tornado victims in Taylor County are eligible to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, go to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Christmas morning
Kids at Bowling Green hotel wake up to presents on Christmas Day
Porch Pirate Identified
Bowling Green Police identify reoffending porch pirate
Matthew Mills family
The family of Matthew Mills remembers hard-working son and brother
God's littlest angels
Glasgow woman ensures children, families are able to get clothing they need in tough times

Latest News

Soggy mid-week ahead
Showers dominate the area tonight into Wednesday!
Volunteer headquarters
Volunteers needed as Bowling Green continues to pick up from tornado
Mint Gaming Hall Opens @ 6
Mint Gaming Hall Opens @ 6
Muhlenberg Sheriffs Department Investigating Possible FEMA Impersonators
Muhlenberg Sheriffs Department Investigating Possible FEMA Impersonators
KY Director of Emergency Management Tours Tornado Damage
KY Director of Emergency Management Tours Tornado Damage