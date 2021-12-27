Parts of Nashville’s 2nd Ave to reopen Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parts of 2nd Avenue in Nashville will reopen Monday morning.

One northbound lane at Commerce Street will open to traffic along with one on pedestrian pathway.

The city said that there will still be future lane closures for construction.

Fencing will also remain between construction and the newly opened pathways.

The street had been closed since the Christmas Day 2020 bombing.

