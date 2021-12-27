BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Heather Hawkins, a Mortgage Banker at First Bank. Heather is teaching the Junior Achievement program titled “Real Jobs, Real World” which guides students through the career searching process. Students will learn specifically about the 100 “hot jobs” that represent Kentucky’s top workforce needs, while also understanding the importance of making good education and career choices. Heather’s favorite thing about JA is “interacting with different age groups.” She also said, “I love volunteering for JA, going into the classroom, and teaching high school students about options and careers they may not know are available to them. It’s a perfect example of how JA teaches real life applicable skills that aren’t necessarily taught in a classroom.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly.

