Volunteers needed as Bowling Green continues to pick up from tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s still a lot of tornado clean-up left to do in Bowling Green and the city needs help.

Living Hope Baptist Church resumed its volunteer tornado recovery and cleanup efforts earlier Monday located at the WKU Center for Research & Development, 2413 Nashville Road.

Clay Mullins is a Missions Pastor with the church and says the overall response to the call for volunteers has been steady, but there can always be more.

Mullins says the type of volunteers needed the most are those who are able to walk around and pick up small debris.

“People with chainsaws are becoming less and less necessary-- what we’re coming down to is people who are just willing to work with their hands, and just begin to pick up things and rake and put in garbage bags and just clean up that’s a lot of it,” said Mullins.

If you are a business or resident that still needs help with cleanup, visit the church’s webpage.

“The difficulties that we’ve been having is with actually matching our volunteer teams up to the work, you know, particularly with homeowners, those who may still have trees down in their yards that haven’t been picked up or, or house debris that needs to be moved out to the curb,” expressed Mullins.

