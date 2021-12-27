Advertisement

Website outlines resource for tornado-related questions

Information includes ways to donate and volunteer
BG Strong
BG Strong(Warren County Government facebook page)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Have you been affected by the recent tornadoes or felt the call to donate or volunteer? Leaders in Warren County are reminding you about a resource for answers.

Wearebgstrong.com provides up-to-date details on tornado-related information.

A website has been posted on the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page that can help answer questions you may have or get you to the assistance you may need.

The website is a joint effort developed by Warren County and the City of Bowling Green communications teams.

It includes important information on storm damage and debris reporting and assistance, road safety updates, shelter knowledge, donation opportunities, volunteering, and any other resource.

A hotline number is also available. You can (270) 393-4116 for more information.

