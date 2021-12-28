Advertisement

AG office: Former Kentucky sheriff enters guilty plea

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADIZ, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says a former sheriff has pleaded guilty to charges connected with providing alcohol to someone underage and tampering with the testimony of a potential witness.

Cameron said in a statement that former Trigg County Sheriff Jason Barnes pleaded guilty on Monday to tampering with a witness and to unlawful transaction with a minor.

The AG’s office released a statement saying that Barnes provided alcohol to someone under 21 in February 2020 and later “knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness.”

Barnes is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 8.

