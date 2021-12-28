Franklin-Simpson boys, girls basketball off to winning starts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Wildcats of Franklin-Simpson are all off to hot starts, as the boys and girls teams each enter 2022 with winning records.

Dee Spencer’s boys are sitting at 5-3 after splitting four games in the “Best of Hoops” invitational tournament last week at South Warren High. Leading the way is the core of Andreyas Miller, Gabe Jones and Jalen Briscoe. But, in order to defend their 14th region crown, Spencer says that success has to trickle down.

”We got to do a better job of getting guys used to playing varsity. The 13th district is tough and the fourth region is always tough. As far as Andreyas, he knows what it takes to play,” Spencer said.

“He’s bringing Jalen and those guys along with him. We know he’s got a lot of potentials. He’s pushing his teammates. They hang outside the court, and it bleeds on the court.”

As for the girls, second-year head coach Ashley Taylor’s “well-oiled machine,” as she puts it, is off to a 7-1 start with a 5-0 record in region play. Her girls haven’t started district play yet, but she says having summer workouts, after not having them due to COVID-19 in 2020, has paid dividends.

”It’s nice to play a lot of numbers each night. We have to play that many with our style. We really wear it on teams. The summer just gave us time to spend together as a team on and off the court,” Taylor said.

Leading the way in scoring is Alera Barber with 13 points per game. However, she’s not alone as she’s gotten help from other upperclassmen like Hadley Turner. Truner says their strong depth has been key to their hot start.

“Two years ago we would’ve been happy winning seven games. It’s a great start, everyone helps, it’s not just seven people, everyone is helping,” Turner said.

The girls battle Ohio County on the road at 7 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 30, and the boys will play Ohio County that same day at 4:30 p.m.

