Advertisement

Franklin-Simpson boys, girls basketball off to winning starts

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Wildcats of Franklin-Simpson are all off to hot starts, as the boys and girls teams each enter 2022 with winning records.

Dee Spencer’s boys are sitting at 5-3 after splitting four games in the “Best of Hoops” invitational tournament last week at South Warren High. Leading the way is the core of Andreyas Miller, Gabe Jones and Jalen Briscoe. But, in order to defend their 14th region crown, Spencer says that success has to trickle down.

”We got to do a better job of getting guys used to playing varsity. The 13th district is tough and the fourth region is always tough. As far as Andreyas, he knows what it takes to play,” Spencer said.

“He’s bringing Jalen and those guys along with him. We know he’s got a lot of potentials. He’s pushing his teammates. They hang outside the court, and it bleeds on the court.”

As for the girls, second-year head coach Ashley Taylor’s “well-oiled machine,” as she puts it, is off to a 7-1 start with a 5-0 record in region play. Her girls haven’t started district play yet, but she says having summer workouts, after not having them due to COVID-19 in 2020, has paid dividends.

”It’s nice to play a lot of numbers each night. We have to play that many with our style. We really wear it on teams. The summer just gave us time to spend together as a team on and off the court,” Taylor said.

Leading the way in scoring is Alera Barber with 13 points per game. However, she’s not alone as she’s gotten help from other upperclassmen like Hadley Turner. Truner says their strong depth has been key to their hot start.

“Two years ago we would’ve been happy winning seven games. It’s a great start, everyone helps, it’s not just seven people, everyone is helping,” Turner said.

The girls battle Ohio County on the road at 7 p.m on Thursday, Dec. 30, and the boys will play Ohio County that same day at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Christmas morning
Kids at Bowling Green hotel wake up to presents on Christmas Day
Porch Pirate Identified
Bowling Green Police identify reoffending porch pirate
Matthew Mills family
The family of Matthew Mills remembers hard-working son and brother
God's littlest angels
Glasgow woman ensures children, families are able to get clothing they need in tough times

Latest News

Jacobsen and Erwin Named to Academic All-Region Team
Franklin Simpson Girls and Boys Basketball
Franklin Simpson Girls and Boys Basketball
Howard family bonds through sports
Greenwood’s William Howard, family bonds through sports
Howard family bonds through sports
Greenwood's William Howard, family bonds through sports