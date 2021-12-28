Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases, positivity rate since September

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,297 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the highest since Sept. 28, bringing the state total to 850,632 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.61% positivity rate, the highest since Sept. 19. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 734 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 23 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,097.

There are currently 1,330 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 342 in the ICU and 203 on a ventilator.

