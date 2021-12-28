Advertisement

Hart County shoplifting leads to three arrests of additional stolen property

Hart County arrests
Hart County arrests(Hart County Jail)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three individuals are behind bars after one woman was charged with shoplifting at a local business which led to a further investigation.

According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Amy Garcia was arrested for shoplifting at a local business. Following that arrest, authorities received information that led to a search of a property in Hart County.

Authorities say they recovered several stolen items at this property. A partial list of stolen items includes a Polaris four-wheeler, Miller welder, air compressors, roofing equipment, and hand power tools.

Three people were charged with Burglary 2nd, Tampering with physical evidence, and receiving stolen property. The suspects include Samantha Cornett, 26 of Louisville, Amy Garcia, 51, of Louisville and Damien Stepp, 29 of Horse Cave.

Further arrests are pending, officials say.

