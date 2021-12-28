Health protocols take center stage at Nashville’s NYE bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s New Years’ Eve celebration is just a few days away. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation has safety protocols in place for the public and those working putting together the event.

The event is happening just as Nashville and the country are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases and seeing more of the Omicron variant.

Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation says its concern about the Omicron variant is very high, but it is monitoring the Covid-19 variant and making changes to the protocol as needed.

Crews are setting the stage for Nashville's annual New Year's celebration bash. (WSMV-TV)

“We go into our live broadcast with Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, and several special guests. We’re expecting a lot of those only in Nashville moments for this event,” Andrea Arnold, Chief Public Affairs Officer for Nashville Convention Visitors Corporation said.

The stage is almost set for those very Nashville moments expected at the New Year’s Eve event, and a big crowd is expected at the big party on Friday.

“Safety always with our events is most important,” Arnold said.

And that means safety protocols for everyone to follow including those who plan to come to the event.

“We are requiring a negative test taken 48 hours prior. The 30th or the 31st. A monitor test if you can bring that. We will allow you to show a vaccination card in lieu of that. And masks are encouraged for the general public,” Arnold said

And it includes safety protocols for the crew working to put together the event.

“Just taking stricter protocols within our staff working and production crew you see behind me working. We’re doing daily testing of them. So we’re taking it extremely seriously,” Arnold said.

NCVC says they’re working with health officials. But want the public to know if they make any changes to protocols, it will be promoted on the NCVC website and social media pages “visit music city”

“So if you’re planning to come down and join the event, we ask that it will be good practice to follow us, just so you’ll be aware of the latest information and any changes. And check our website before coming down,” Arnold said.

Nashville is preparing for large crowds for the annual New Years Eve annual celebration. The event was packed for the celebration in 2020. (WSMV-TV)

This will be the first time NCVC will be doing a 5 hour live broadcast for New Year’s Eve. The gate opens at 4:30 pm on Friday and there’ll be several live pre-show events.

News 4 asked if the show will go on regardless as Covid spreads, organizers say that’s the plan but they will keep monitoring everything.

