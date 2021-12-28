How to dispose of your Christmas tree for free

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is letting you know how you can recycle your Christmas tree.

You can drop off your live tree at Cabela’s at 3395 Nell O’Bryan Court or the Fish and Wildlife Resources office located at 970 Bennett Lane.

The department says you can also cut your tree in 4-foot sections and leave them on your curb for easy pickup.

If you’re not in Warren County, click here for other live Christmas tree drop-off locations.

