Advertisement

How to dispose of your Christmas tree for free

(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is letting you know how you can recycle your Christmas tree.

You can drop off your live tree at Cabela’s at 3395 Nell O’Bryan Court or the Fish and Wildlife Resources office located at 970 Bennett Lane.

The department says you can also cut your tree in 4-foot sections and leave them on your curb for easy pickup.

If you’re not in Warren County, click here for other live Christmas tree drop-off locations.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green will open this week.
Mint Gaming Bowling Green set to open this week
A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Volunteer headquarters
Volunteers needed as Bowling Green continues to pick up from tornado
Kentucky State Police are investigating after an Elizabethtown Police Department officer was...
Police: Man took officer’s stun gun before fatal shooting

Latest News

‘This is a case involving pure evil:’ Ky. mother still seeking justice in child’s death
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases, positivity rate since September
Local VFW gives car to vet
Bowling Green VFW gives car to tornado survivor vet, collects supplies for others
Volunteer headquarters in BG moving
Volunteer headquarters for tornado relief efforts moving Monday