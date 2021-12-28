Advertisement

Ky. health officials again urge caution during new year celebrations

However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, state leaders are urging businesses and people to...
However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, state leaders are urging businesses and people to take extra steps to stay safe.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the Christmas holiday is now behind us, new year celebrations are quickly approaching and with that comes events and parties.

However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise, state leaders are urging businesses and people to take extra steps to stay safe.

Governor Andy Beshear says it will likely still be a few more days before we really see how it impacts our COVID-19 cases, but with New Year’s Eve approaching, he is urging everyone to take extra precautions.

According to Monday’s COVID-19 update, Kentucky has seen an increase in the positivity rate, which is now just under 12%.

With the continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and nation, some businesses have already said they will be taking extra steps to keep their new year events safe.

According to officials at the Kentucky Castle, they have already limited the capacity they will allow in for their new year party out of an abundance of caution.

Governor Beshear says for anyone hosting events this year, you should at least have everyone vaccinated, tested, or masked.

“If you’re hosting an exclusive event, whether or not everybody should have to be vaccinated, you as a business owner, that is your right depending on how well protected you want your event to ultimately be,” Gov. Beshear said.

Now, even if venues don’t require a negative covid test, experts are still encouraging everyone to go ahead and get tested just so you can keep yourself and others safe for the holiday.

The Kentucky Castle tells us they are also continuing to test everyone on staff weekly as an extra layer of safety for anyone that visits.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Contractors must register in tornado devastated town
The remains of Que Buenos, a beloved local Bowling Green restaurant
Living Hope to resume tornado recovery efforts today
A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Volunteer headquarters
Volunteers needed as Bowling Green continues to pick up from tornado

Latest News

Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green will open this week.
Mint Gaming Bowling Green set to open this week
Tuesday is windy while Wednesday will be wet with potentially stronger storms to the south of...
Unsettled weather continues through midweek!
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search
AG office: Former Kentucky sheriff enters guilty plea