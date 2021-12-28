Advertisement

Logan County Sheriff’s Office offering reward in catalytic converter theft cases

The LCSO is offering a $500 reward on information leading to the arrest in catalytic converter...
The LCSO is offering a $500 reward on information leading to the arrest in catalytic converter theft cases.(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for any information on recent catalytic converter thefts in the county.

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post that if your information results in the arrest of the suspects, you will be eligible for the reward.

All tips can be left with the office by calling 270-726-2244 or by calling the Russellville-Logan County Crimestoppers at 270-726-5050.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Contractors must register in tornado devastated town
The remains of Que Buenos, a beloved local Bowling Green restaurant
Living Hope to resume tornado recovery efforts today
A deadly crash happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road in...
2 killed in Bardstown crash
Volunteer headquarters
Volunteers needed as Bowling Green continues to pick up from tornado

Latest News

Potential for some storms ahead!
Potential for some storms ahead!
Mother and son bring donations from Wisconsin
Mother and son from Wisconsin bring donations to Bowling Green
Mother and son from Wisconsin bring donations to Bowling Green
Mother and son from Wisconsin bring donations to Bowling Green
Soggy mid-week ahead
Showers dominate the area tonight into Wednesday!