Logan County Sheriff’s Office offering reward in catalytic converter theft cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for any information on recent catalytic converter thefts in the county.

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post that if your information results in the arrest of the suspects, you will be eligible for the reward.

All tips can be left with the office by calling 270-726-2244 or by calling the Russellville-Logan County Crimestoppers at 270-726-5050.

