Madison Co. accountant gives advice on child tax credits

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Since July, some people have been getting monthly direct deposits from the IRS based on the number of children you claim on your 2020 tax return.

It all stems from the child tax credit.

Before you file your taxes in 2021, Dana Overall, a 30-year certified public accountant, has some advice.

“These payments are not counted as income in 2021, but you must reconcile those payments when you file your 2021 tax return,” Overall said.

That means taxpayers in 2021 will receive a letter called 6419 from the IRS. It’ll provide the total advance payments of that child tax credit received.

“Keep this form if you are a taxpayer because it must be reconciled when you file your tax return for 2021,” Overall said.

Overall said if you can’t claim children on your 2021 tax return but you did claim children on your 2020 tax return, you could be in the negative.

“They could have an overpayment of this advance that must be repaid either through writing a check or a substantially reduced refund,” Overall said.

There’s also been favorable changes for parents who have children in daycare. In 2020 the percentage of child dependent care expenses was 35% for up to $3,000.

“If you have children in daycare most likely you are going to see a favorable result when you file your taxes for 2021,” Overall said.

Overall said if you can, pay some of those childcare expenses this week instead of next week, so they get included on the 2020 tax return.

Overall also said if you have a child born as late as December 31 of this year, you still get that entire $3,600 child tax credit.

