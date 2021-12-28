Mother and son from Wisconsin bring donations to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As people continue recovering from the devastating tornadoes that hit western Kentucky, we’re seeing donations come in from all over.

Monday afternoon, truckloads of items came from the small town of Antigo, Wisconsin about 700 miles away.

Several churches donated items, including Antigo Community Church, Mt. Olive out of Wausau Wisconsin and Hope United Church of Christ out of Fremont Wisconsin.

A 26-foot semi, large U-Haul, and trailer were all packed full of items. The truck driver donated his own time and fuel for free to make the trip.

Mother and son, Terry and Kyle Robertson led the efforts on getting all of the donations to Bowling Green.

It’s nothing for me honestly, I love doing stuff like this,” Kyle Robertson said. “Honestly, when I woke up that Saturday morning and saw the damage I knew I had to help.”

It’s not the first time they’ve traveled cross country to help with disaster relief. “We did it a few months ago with hurricane Ida,” Terry Robertson said.

The donations brought to Bowling Green will go to the Good Deeds Club.

“We just do good deeds expecting nothing in return,” Emorie Osborne said. 14-year old Osborne started the Good Deeds Club when she was in kindergarten, it is now a registered non-profit.

“My two older sisters had a club called the crafting club, and there was no club for the younger kids, and so we felt left out,” Osborne explained. “So I started the Good Deeds Club.”

It started with small gestures of kindness, like picking up trash, but has grown into much more.

“On average, Good Deeds delivers to about 50 people twice a week during the winter months, because most of our hunger friends don’t have access to food because of the weather,” Osborne said.

They also help to furnish homes for veterans going with the American Legion VA program. When the tornadoes struck Bowling Green, they knew they had to step in and help.

“We’ve been walking down the street just handing out food, hygiene bags, and beds are really in need right now, ao we’ve been delivering beds to people that lost everything,” Osborne explained.

You may have heard more about the Good Deeds Club recently after the announcement of the #BG Strong benefit concert.

The concert is on January 7th at SkyPAC. All proceeds will go to the non-profit to help tornado survivors. Tickets go on sale Tuesday December 28 at 12 p.m. You can read more about the concert here.

