Police: Man took officer’s stun gun before fatal shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a suspect in a domestic violence case took an officer’s stun gun and attempted to use it on him, leading the officer to fire shots that killed him.

Police released findings on Monday of their preliminary investigation into the Dec. 7 shooting in which Elizabethtown Police Department Sgt. Chris Lewis fatally shot Gary McCormick, 34.

State police said Lewis was assisting with the domestic violence investigation when he encountered McCormick and attempted to speak with him.

Police say an altercation ensued and Lewis deployed his stun gun, but McCormick was able to take it away and attempted to use it on the officer, who then fired his gun.

