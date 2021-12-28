Showers dominate the area tonight into Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll be mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers dominating much of our viewing area. Expect light rain and breezy winds, though none of this will lead to a severe weather threat.

Soggy mid-week ahead (wbko)

A frontal boundary stalled over the area will keep us in for a wet ride through the mid-week. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the low 50s along with scattered showers throughout the area tomorrow morning. We could see a few thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday, though this will not pose a severe weather threat. With it we could see heavy rainfall, gusting winds, and some lightning. Between now and Wednesday, rainfall accumulations are showing .5 - 1.5″ of rainfall. Temperatures will stay mild and flirt with the mid to upper 60s up until the end of the work week. By New Years Eve, we’re tracking scattered showers and breezy winds. We’re also keeping an eye on New Years day as we COULD see some strong storms. However, this is still very far out and the data is likely to change. That being said, we will be posting additional updates on the WBKO First Alert Weather app (available for free download on all platforms) as we continue to closely monitor this system. Beyond that, afternoon temperatures will COOL down. We’ll see highs in the low 40s to kick off 2022.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers possible. Warm. High 71. Low 58. Winds S at 19 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. High 68. Low 51. Winds S at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 64. Low 48. Winds W at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 72 (2015)

Record Low: 0 (1894)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.71″ (-1.15″)

Yearly Precip: 53.24″ (+3.61″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (2322 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

