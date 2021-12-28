Unsettled weather continues through midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was another day of warm and wet conditions with breezy winds. That trend only continues going into the final Tuesday of 2021 in what will be an unsettled weather pattern for the bulk of the week.

Tuesday is windy while Wednesday will be wet with potentially stronger storms to the south of the WBKO viewing area. (WBKO)

Tuesday morning starts off with scattered showers and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s as a warm front is situated to the south. This front will soon lift and move through Kentucky once again, allowing temperatures to rise to similar conditions seen on Monday. In addition, breezy winds will also return with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. Scattered showers will be likely along and behind the front, so this will be a day where the umbrella or rain jacket will be handy! Both Monday night and Tuesday could have a rogue thunderstorm, but we don’t anticipate more than that, so don’t be alarmed if you hear thunder or see lightning - but do go indoors if you do!

We’re keeping an eye on another cold front to the west, which will move into the region Tuesday night and pass through Kentucky on Wednesday. Winds will be strong at times as the front moves in, bringing gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. Along with the winds, showers and possible thunderstorms will move through. We do not anticipate severe weather at this time, but a few storms could have stronger wind gusts. Rain showers will continue on Wednesday into Wednesday afternoon with rumbles of thunder possible. Highs on Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler than Monday and Tuesday, but still very warm.

Wednesday night into Thursday will dry out and cool down slightly, with lows only dipping down in the mid-to-upper 40s. Thursday will be a quiet day overall with a mix of sun and clouds with highs “cooler,” but still well above normal for late December with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. By Friday, New Years Eve, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies along with warmer air moving back in the region - with highs expected to reach the mid 60s. New Years Eve night going into New Years Day will have more unsettled weather move back into southern Kentucky. This will be ahead of what could be an active holiday weekend that may impact holiday travel.

Though there is a lot of uncertainty as the forecast will likely change, we are keeping a close eye on Saturday, New Years Day. The overall weather pattern is favorable for strong storms in the region, however there are unknowns at this point including locations, timing and exact parameters at play. For now, stay tuned to WBKO and download the WBKO First Alert Weather app as we get closer to the weekend. Behind the rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning, there is also a BIG cool down, with high temperatures on Sunday only in the upper 30s and low 40s with low temperatures in the lower 20s - which will finally make it feel like winter in Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Breezy and very warm. High 71. Low 58. Winds S at 19 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Thunder possible. Warm. High 68. Low 54. Winds S at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High Today: 72 (2015)

Record Low Today: -1 (1894)

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Low (3278 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 57

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.07″

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-1.08″)

Yearly Precip: 53.31″ (+3.68″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.