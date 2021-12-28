Volunteer headquarters for tornado relief efforts moving Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The staging area for tornado volunteers is moving from the WKU Center for Research & Development (old Bowling Green Mall) to the disaster relief center at the former Sears location in Greenwood Mall effective Monday, Jan. 3.

The current staging area and hours will remain in effect until Thursday. The staging site at the old mall will not be open Friday due to the New Year holiday.

However, anyone who is looking for a volunteer opportunity Friday is encouraged to go directly to the disaster relief center where help is needed on site.

Beginning Monday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and until further notice, volunteer staging will occur only at the disaster relief center.

Volunteers will be directed to where help is needed.

