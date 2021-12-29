Advertisement

African American leaders host town hall to discuss resources for those affected by tornado

Town Hall
Town Hall(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening, a town hall meeting was held with the NAACP Kentucky State Conference and other African American leaders.

The meeting was held at State Street Baptist Church, but was also available over Zoom.

The president of the NAACP Kentucky State Conference came to Bowling Green to view the damage caused by the tornadoes, and make sure the African American communities affected were receiving the help they needed.

Resources were discussed at the town hall, where a Red Cross representative was present.

They also discussed how African American organizations can be of service together during this difficult time.

For more information on how to get help from FEMA, or the Red Cross you can visit the old Sears building at the Greenwood Mall.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karson Reitz is charged with two counts of murder after a shooting in Roosters leaves two dead
Roosters double murder suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1 million bond
Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green will open this week.
Mint Gaming Bowling Green set to open this week
Anthony T. Williams, 33 of Horse Cave, Ky. and Billy J. Johnson, 41of Glasgow, Ky. arrested...
Two arrested in Barren Co. during traffic stop after police find shotgun and drugs
Hart County arrests
Hart County shoplifting leads to three arrests of additional stolen property
AG office: Former Kentucky sheriff enters guilty plea

Latest News

Bowling Green Rec On The Run
Bowling Green Rec On The Run
Town Hall Meeting Focuses on Helping African American Community Heal From Tornadoes
Town Hall Meeting Focuses on Helping African American Community Heal From Tornadoes
COVID vaccine booster (Pfizer) available at Med Center Health.
COVID-19 Protocol Explanation from Med Center Health
Whit Dogs, known for their fun hot dogs, now is serving all types of food to those in need. The...
Food Truck continues feeding volunteers, victims of tornado