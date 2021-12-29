African American leaders host town hall to discuss resources for those affected by tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening, a town hall meeting was held with the NAACP Kentucky State Conference and other African American leaders.

The meeting was held at State Street Baptist Church, but was also available over Zoom.

The president of the NAACP Kentucky State Conference came to Bowling Green to view the damage caused by the tornadoes, and make sure the African American communities affected were receiving the help they needed.

Resources were discussed at the town hall, where a Red Cross representative was present.

They also discussed how African American organizations can be of service together during this difficult time.

For more information on how to get help from FEMA, or the Red Cross you can visit the old Sears building at the Greenwood Mall.

