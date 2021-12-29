Beshear: Ky. is now in COVID ‘surge’ from omicron; over 5K new cases announced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,530 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 856,145 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 14.46% positivity rate, a new record for the year. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 911 are in kids 18 or younger.

During the pandemic, only one other day had more new COVID-19 cases than today. Jan. 6, 2021 had 5,742 new cases.

There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,118.

There are currently 1,434 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 369 in the ICU and 220 on a ventilator.

Folks, it’s clear Kentucky is now in a surge from Omicron. Today I am announcing 5,530 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and an increased positivity rate of 14.46%. This is the most contagious variant we’ve seen. Protect yourself and others: get vaccinated and get a booster shot. pic.twitter.com/cBkRJAmpV8 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 29, 2021

