Bowling Green Parks and Rec announce Rec on the Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green and Warren County Parks and Rec are teaming up to provide some fun activities for those affected by the tornado and the rest of the community.

It’s called Rec on the Run.

Every Monday, BG Parks and Rec will be hosting a free recreation get-together, partnering with other community organizations to expand the activities.

We will update this story as more details become available, as the venue for the rec on the run will change every week.

