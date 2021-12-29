COVID-19 Protocol Explanation from Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With new protocols coming down from the Center for Disease Control, many have questions. Med Center Health broke down these questions with WBKO.

Now, the CDC says you’ll only have to quarantine for five days after a positive test if you’re asymptomatic. You will still have to wear a mask for the next five days.

Doctors at the Med Center say you are the most contagious when you have COVID for the first three days of the virus, and one to two days before you start actually having symptoms.

“At any point in time, if you are exposed, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated whether you’re in that first five days of quarantine or you’re on those last five days of wearing a mask if you have symptoms, isolate yourself and get tested,” says Dr. Heather Lusby, Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine Specialist.

Dr. Lusby mentioned that if you’ve had the original Pfizer of Moderna series of vaccines past six months, you are due for your booster, and not considered in this vaccination group.

“The biggest thing is, if you haven’t been boosted, or if you haven’t started your vaccines to get them. It’s the best thing you can do for yourself for the community, you know, you know, it’s, it’s, I cannot stress that enough,” said Dr. Lusby.

