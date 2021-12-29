Denny’s in Franklin to donate proceeds to tornado victims

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Denny’s in Franklin has announced they will donate all of their proceeds made on Thursday, Dec. 30 to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Additional donations can be made at the restaurant by cash or card.

The Kentucky Strong Fundraiser will take place from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the restaurant and is located at 4380 Nashville Road in Franklin.

