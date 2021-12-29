Advertisement

Disaster Unemployment Assistance now available for Barren, Marion Counties

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) for Barren and Marion counties, which were hit hard by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes and are now approved for individual assistance.

Affected individuals should visit the Kentucky Career Center website, kcc.ky.gov or call 502-875-0442 to file their initial claim.

The deadline to apply for assistance for claimants in Barren and Marion counties is Jan. 27, 2021.

DUA is available to individuals who worked or were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment; can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of a disaster, which can also include the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state or local government in immediate response to the disaster; establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income; do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state; cannot work or resume self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household.

