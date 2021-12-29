Advertisement

Family thanks community, police for finding missing 14-year-old Shively teen

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - For 10 days, family, community and police spent wondering “Where is Kerry Brooks Jr.?”

The family reported the 14-year old missing, but since has been found him over a thousand miles away from home. They said they are elated an Austin, Texas Police Department officer recognized the 14-year old and reported the boy safe.

”After one day, you think the worst,” Tony Blevins, Kerry’s grandfather said. “The longer it goes, nine, then 10 days, the thoughts get deeper, like do you make funeral arrangements? Thank God he was found, that’s the bottom line.”

The week before Christmas to Monday night, Blevins said no one in Kerry’s family had gotten a wink of sleep, but their praying knees never got weak.

”It’s a lot that I prayed for,” Blevins said. “For some reason, I tossed and turned last night all night. Then, finally, I got the message he’s been found.”

Without detectives on the hunt, and without the community sharing social media posts, Blevins said it helped getting Kerry back home.

Blevins held a framed picture of Kerry holding his younger brother Bryan. He said he looked at the photo everyday since Kerry’s disappearance holding onto hope and remembering the journey Kerry has already been through.

“When he was first born, he was one pound and four ounces,” Blevins recalled. “Four weeks later, he had heart surgery. The doctor came in and said, his heart is this big and took a chance on doing that.”

Blevins said Kerry has conquered his chance on life, even after surgery and an autism diagnosis, with his heart, trust and optimism.

His 14-year old grandson walked to the nursing home, where he volunteers on Bingo day, the day family reported him missing.

Shively Police investigators said a suspect is in custody connected to Kerry’s disappearance, launching the investigation into how he ended up in Texas.

Until his homecoming, “Papaw” had some words for Kerry.

”Buddy, I love you, I miss you a whole bunch, ‘Papaw’ is going to spoil you when I see you,” he said.

Investigators haven’t released any information regarding the person of interest Austin Police have in custody, but charges are expected.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony T. Williams, 33 of Horse Cave, Ky. and Billy J. Johnson, 41of Glasgow, Ky. arrested...
Two arrested in Barren Co. during traffic stop after police find shotgun and drugs
Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green will open this week.
Mint Gaming Bowling Green set to open this week
Hart County arrests
Hart County shoplifting leads to three arrests of additional stolen property
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search