Food Truck continues feeding volunteers, victims of tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A food truck has been providing food for volunteers and families affected by the tornado, since the start of the devastation.

Whit Dogs, known for their fun hot dogs, now is serving all types of food to those in need. The Whit Dogs crew volunteers, gives back, but most importantly makes sure people are fed right at ground zero.

“I met a girl through Facebook, who was doing a cookout for this area,” said Whitney McCubbin, owner of Whit Dogs. “And so I kind of partnered with her and kind of took that off her plate to be able to cook for everybody in the neighborhood. And now it’s kind of turned into a delivery service.”

Whitney says most of the volunteers at the truck is family, but has about ten to 15 drivers that deliver about 200 lunches a day to those in need.

“We fed a couple of families that had left their houses in two days and hadn’t eaten. And the power hadn’t been restored out here yet. And so we just have kept pounding the pavement over here and showing up every day to make sure that people stay fed,” McCubbin said.

After they picked up Whitney’s grandma’s property from the storm, Whit Dogs started on foot making hot dogs to volunteers and those in need. Whitney and her crew have been delivering food ever since.

“I felt a tug at my heart like I needed to be in this area,” stated McCubbin. “And just to continue to serve in this area. And to feed the people in the area that needed it. A lot of vehicles had been kind of demolished.”

Her food truck has turned into a much bigger operation, touching a lot of volunteers’ and churches’ hearts, which encourages them to come back for more help.

“For her to be able to come out here and do this, you know day after day,” Roger Marsh, volunteer at Whit Dogs. “It’s just amazing, and yesterday, I come up and I’ve been delivering. I told her yesterday, I said, ‘look if you need any help in the kitchen part of it. I got some experience let me know.’ I pulled up this morning and she said I need you in the kitchen. So that’s where I wound up at now.”

Whit Dogs could always need more hands to deliver food. The food truck is normally located at 225 Creekwood Avenue. The truck has been sponsored by ‘World Central Kitchen’ and ‘The Lee Initiative’ in order for Whitney’s team could keep giving out food.

“I’m been blessed enough to have this truck. This isn’t even my full-time job. And it’s just a part-time job. And so I just felt like, this is what I have been blessed with. So to get out and just be able to feed people food makes people feel good, you know, so to be able to feed people, and they really needed it,” said McCubbin.

Southern Cow will be at the same location Wednesday, December 29, and Thursday, December 30. Whit Dogs will be out on Friday, December 31.

