Franklin man builds his own 80 foot tall New Year’s Ball Drop

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - After calling off a planned trip to New York City to watch the ball drop for New Year’s Eve, a man from Franklin and his friends decided to have their own get-together and build a Ball Drop of their own. They decided not to go to the big city with COVID-19 cases increasing.

“I started thinking, you know, this is not gonna be that hard, we can build this ball,” Gary Gammon said. “We just thought we would gather a bunch of PVC and start making circles and interline them and tie them together.”

The ball is set up on property belonging to Gammon.

Before long, they had the structure built. The ball is six feet in diameter and has 3,500 lights on it. “In 1907, the first ball to drop in New York City was six feet in diameter, so the same size,” Gammon said.

The ball used in New York City today is 12 feet in diameter.

Gregory Plumbing, a local business, donated the pipes used to make the ball, and Summer Farms let them use a vehicle to lift it up.

They will officially drop the ball at midnight on Friday.

