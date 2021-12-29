Advertisement

GOLDEN ALERT: BGPD searching for missing man

Golden Alert issued for Donald Maxwell.
Golden Alert issued for Donald Maxwell.(BGPD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have issued a Golden Alert as they search for a man identified as Donald Maxwell.

Police say Maxwell is 53 years old, 6′2″ and has short gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and yellow socks around 4:02 p.m. this afternoon around Phenix Place Apartments at 415 Gayle Way.

Police say Maxwell walks with a limp due to an injury. According to the police, Maxwell suffers from some other health-related issues and needs medication.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact BGPD at (270) 393-4000.

