GOLDEN ALERT: BGPD searching for missing man

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have issued a Golden Alert as they search for a man identified as Donald Maxwell.

Police say Maxwell is 53 years old, 6′2″ and has short gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and yellow socks around 4:02 p.m. this afternoon around Phenix Place Apartments at 415 Gayle Way.

Police say Maxwell walks with a limp due to an injury. According to the police, Maxwell suffers from some other health-related issues and needs medication.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact BGPD at (270) 393-4000.

