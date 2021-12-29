Advertisement

Hopkins Co. Schools collaborate with Dawson Springs to get students to school

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The school superintendents in Hopkins County took to social media to ensure students they will do everything they can to get them back in class.

Hopkins County School superintendent Amy Smith and Dawson Springs Independent Schools superintendent Leonard Whalen appeared on camera together. If possible, they want students to return to their home schools.

However, they say they understand if students need to transfer and they will help make that happen.

“Our school districts are working together to ensure that all students in our community can continue their in-person education,” said Whalen. “We know these are difficult times and that most families would prefer to keep their students in their home school. However, if this is not possible, we are working in partnership with Hopkins County Schools to ensure all students can remain in a classroom.”

Officials say student families who need resources or who may need to consider a different in-school option can access the Hopkins Co. Schools Community Support Request Form here.

Dawson Springs is also asking DSIS student families to complete a post-disaster survey to check in with the district.

Smith and Whalen said they are also prepared to help students with transportation, food and other resources.

“Both districts are here to help students who need resources,” said Smith. “We will assist student families with transportation, family support services, meals, personal care items and counselors. I am proud to partner with our neighbors in Dawson Springs so that we can serve as many students and families together who need support during this unprecedented disaster.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony T. Williams, 33 of Horse Cave, Ky. and Billy J. Johnson, 41of Glasgow, Ky. arrested...
Two arrested in Barren Co. during traffic stop after police find shotgun and drugs
Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green will open this week.
Mint Gaming Bowling Green set to open this week
Hart County arrests
Hart County shoplifting leads to three arrests of additional stolen property
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search

Latest News

Hotel, Inc. to open co-op in Delafield neighborhood
Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available for those impacted by storms in Barren and...
Disaster Unemployment Assistance now available for Barren, Marion Counties
Denny's in Franklin will donate 100 percent of their proceeds made on Thursday, Dec. 30 to...
Denny’s in Franklin to donate proceeds to tornado victims
To get the latest conditions and forecast, download the WBKO First Alert Weather app by...
Tracking evening rain, thunder possible in southern Kentucky
Tracking showers and possible thunderstorms this evening into tonight for the WBKO viewing area.
Tracking Wednesday evening showers, active holiday weekend potential