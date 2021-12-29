Hopkins Co. Schools collaborate with Dawson Springs to get students to school

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The school superintendents in Hopkins County took to social media to ensure students they will do everything they can to get them back in class.

Hopkins County School superintendent Amy Smith and Dawson Springs Independent Schools superintendent Leonard Whalen appeared on camera together. If possible, they want students to return to their home schools.

However, they say they understand if students need to transfer and they will help make that happen.

“Our school districts are working together to ensure that all students in our community can continue their in-person education,” said Whalen. “We know these are difficult times and that most families would prefer to keep their students in their home school. However, if this is not possible, we are working in partnership with Hopkins County Schools to ensure all students can remain in a classroom.”

Officials say student families who need resources or who may need to consider a different in-school option can access the Hopkins Co. Schools Community Support Request Form here.

Dawson Springs is also asking DSIS student families to complete a post-disaster survey to check in with the district.

Smith and Whalen said they are also prepared to help students with transportation, food and other resources.

“Both districts are here to help students who need resources,” said Smith. “We will assist student families with transportation, family support services, meals, personal care items and counselors. I am proud to partner with our neighbors in Dawson Springs so that we can serve as many students and families together who need support during this unprecedented disaster.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.