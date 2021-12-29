Hotel, Inc. to open co-op in Delafield neighborhood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - HOTEL, Inc. has announced it will open a fresh food market early next year that will sell Kentucky products in the Delafield neighborhood at 1005 Boatlanding Road.

The market will aim to target West End residents who the group says is experiencing “the largest food desert of the city.”

According to a release, anyone can become a member of the co-op for $60 but West End residents will receive free membership and a saving of up to 50% each time they shop.

For more information, visit Hotel, Inc.’s website.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.