Instrument donations coming in by the truckload for Western Ky. musicians

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, we told you how Michael Johnathon, the founder of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, is spearheading efforts to collect musical instruments and send them to the Western Kentucky area to replace instruments that were destroyed or lost in the tornadoes.

Since our story aired, more than a hundred instruments have been donated from all parts of the country. One woman even wanted to give away an 800 pound piano!

Those musical instruments end up in Richmond, in the basement of Currier’s Music World.

[Click here if you’d like to donate an instrument]

“I’ve received checks and instruments from Indiana, Idaho, Washington State, Tennessee,” said owner Cathy Currier.

The instruments have been coming in by the truckload.

Michael Johnathon wants to replace those instruments lost or destroyed by the tornadoes and deliver gently used ones. It’s his belief music can be healing.

Currier will tune and string everything before it heads out west.

Currier knows if you’ve lost everything getting an instrument is not a top priority, but she believes it’s up there.

“They’re not your basic needs, but they’re right up there for your emotional needs,” Currier said.

