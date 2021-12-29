Kentucky organization takes over volunteer coordination for tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More volunteers are needed to staff the donation distribution center as the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) will now manage the volunteers at the center.

“There are volunteers here through this week, but a lot of those that have been here on the ground have got to go back to work. And so we will be short-handed starting next week. So that’s when we will need the volunteers,” said Robyn Renner, Director of CAP’s Disaster Relief Program.

Donations from across the state and the nation have overwhelmed many local emergency management officials as they also are overseeing housing and cleanup for impacted families, as well as providing essentials like food and clothing.

Volunteers at the donation center will help off-load trucks, transport donations to other distribution sites, organize the donations center, register people who lost their homes, and help residents choose what they need from donated items.

“Right now, we need forklift drivers. And also we need help unloading trucks,” said Renner.

They will also register people who lost their homes and help residents choose what they need from donated items.

The organization usually serves eastern Kentucky but was called up to help Bowling Green.

“We serve Kentucky. And so we wanted to help. We normally do cleanup, but they were so many boots on the ground,” said Renner.

Nearly 12,000 households have registered for FEMA assistance in Kentucky. Over 2,500 families need help in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.