This week’s JA People of Action are Elizabeth Reeb and volunteer Tammy Collins
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action are Elizabeth Reeb, Kindergarten teacher at Auburn Elementary, and volunteer Tammy Collins, CFO at Auburn Banking Company. The Kindergarten Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Ourselves” which uses storybook characters in read-aloud and hands-on activities to introduce the role people play in an economy. Through engaging, volunteer-led activities, young students learn about individual choices, money, the importance of saving and giving, and the value of work. Ms. Reeb’s favorite thing about JA is, “the engaging, hands-on activities!” She also said, “My students love when Ms. Collins comes for JA! They love getting to share their experiences, learn something new, and have fun while doing it! The program is well-paced, engaging, and so informative. We love it!” Tammy’s favorite thing about JA is, “the interaction with eager young minds!” She also said, “Ms. Reeb has such eager students that are already so confident in their learning!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

