Tracking evening rain, thunder possible in southern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning had some light to moderate showers move through the region. Dry air takes over for the bulk of Wednesday, but rain with possible thunderstorms moves in by the evening hours in south central Kentucky.

A cold front will trigger some storms as we head into Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has put most of our viewing area under a marginal risk for severe weather - that’s a level 1/5. We’ll see scattered showers brining light rain after lunchtime before the bulk of this system arrives by around 5pm. Our southern-most counties will see it first before it arrives to the heart of South Central Kentucky around 6pm. Though we are NOT tracking a threat for severe weather, we could see heavy rainfall, gusting winds near 30 mph, and some lightning. An isolated, brief spin-up is very unlikely at this point as well. Though this is not a severe weather threat, it is always a good idea to have a way to stay weather aware in case storms do occur. You can download our app (WBKO First Alert Weather - available for free on all platforms) where we will be posting additional updates on current conditions and storm potential.

Thursday looks dry and cooler with highs struggling to get past the low to mid 60s. Round 2 of the potential for storms arrives Friday night into Saturday. Unfortunately, this is very likely to impact holiday travel. We’re tracking scattered showers New Years Eve, but they’ll be more widespread into Saturday. Data is likely to change, but we COULD see some strong to severe storms starting Saturday. Parameters, timing, and exact location details are difficult to tell because this event is still several days out, but we will monitor the event and post details as soon as we get them. Beyond that, we’re tracking a COOL start to 2022! Highs will flirt with the low 40s to kick off the new year.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Thunder possible. Warm. High 66. Low 54. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray AM showers possible. Warm. High 64. Low 53. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered PM storms likely. Very warm. High 69. Low 59. Winds S at 12 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High Today: 69 (1907)

Record Low Today: -5 (1880)

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:38 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

Mold Count: Low (3564 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72 (TIES DAILY MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE RECORD, 72 WAS ALSO RECORDED IN 2015)

Yesterday’s Low: 50

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.50″

Monthly Precip: 3.28″ (-0.70″)

Yearly Precip: 53.81″ (+4.06″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

