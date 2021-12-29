Warren Co. property taxes deadline has been extended due to recent tornado destruction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County levies taxes on property within the County each year and all such taxes are typically due in full on or before December 31.

Due to the December 11, 2021 tornado that resulted in catastrophic damages to property, homes, infrastructure, and loss of electricity, as well as injuries and fatalities, an extension has been granted on the property tax due date.

Warren County has consulted with the Kentucky Department of Revenue and all local tax-collecting entities and each is agreeable to a 90-day extension on the property tax deadline.

The property tax deadline has been extended to provide that all property taxes collected by the County be paid in full on or before March 31, 2022.

Delinquent taxpayer penalties are as follows:

- A 5% Penalty assessed from April 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022

- A 21% Penalty assessed from May 1, 2022 through June 15, 2022

After the close of business on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, delinquent taxes will be turned over to the Clerk’s Office.

