Advertisement

Warren Co. property taxes deadline has been extended due to recent tornado destruction

An extension has been granted for property tax deadline
An extension has been granted for property tax deadline(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County levies taxes on property within the County each year and all such taxes are typically due in full on or before December 31.

Due to the December 11, 2021 tornado that resulted in catastrophic damages to property, homes, infrastructure, and loss of electricity, as well as injuries and fatalities, an extension has been granted on the property tax due date.

Warren County has consulted with the Kentucky Department of Revenue and all local tax-collecting entities and each is agreeable to a 90-day extension on the property tax deadline.

The property tax deadline has been extended to provide that all property taxes collected by the County be paid in full on or before March 31, 2022.

Delinquent taxpayer penalties are as follows:

- A 5% Penalty assessed from April 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022

- A 21% Penalty assessed from May 1, 2022 through June 15, 2022

After the close of business on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, delinquent taxes will be turned over to the Clerk’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony T. Williams, 33 of Horse Cave, Ky. and Billy J. Johnson, 41of Glasgow, Ky. arrested...
Two arrested in Barren Co. during traffic stop after police find shotgun and drugs
Mint Gaming Hall in Bowling Green will open this week.
Mint Gaming Bowling Green set to open this week
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Hart County arrests
Hart County shoplifting leads to three arrests of additional stolen property
According to Shively Police, Kerry Brooks was last seen near the 4700 block of Van Hoose Road.
14-year-old Shively boy with autism found in Texas after days-long search

Latest News

Federal funding available next year for hospital care in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: $1.1 billion available next year to support hospitals, advance quality care
As cleanup continues, a team of disaster survivor assistants from FEMA are on the ground going...
FEMA team assists Taylor County residents with tornado cleanup
Woodsongs' Tornado Relief Effort
Woodsongs' Tornado Relief Effort
Health and Weight Goals: Interview with Sarah Widner, RD
Health and Weight Goals: Interview with Sarah Widner, RD