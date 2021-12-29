Wet Tonight, a More Potent System Arrives New Years Eve

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday started with partly to mostly sunny skies before clouds took over late day. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible through mainly early tonight. While no severe weather is expected locally with tonight’s system, the potential for strong storms and flooding rains is there with the NEXT system arriving early this weekend!

Thursday could have a few lingering showers to the east in the morning, but much of the day looks dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies early with partial clearing in the afternoon. The cloud cover will limit high temperatures to reach low to mid 60s - again, very warm, but compared to early in the week, this will be “cooler.” After Thursday, a complex system will move in and provide the potential for active weather in the region. As the current forecast stands, Friday morning will start off dry with variably cloudy skies with highs in the afternoon reaching the mid-to-upper 60s. Friday night through Saturday will have the return of rain and thunderstorms - some of which could be severe. However, given the inconsistencies of forecast models and uncertain track of this system, confidence for the threats of this system continue to be low. However, confidence is increasing that we will see heavy rainfall in the region, so potential for flooding is possible. Given the current forecast, threats for strong wind gusts are also possible, though this is on the lower end of confidence. We are still roughly three days out from this event, so a lot can change as new data is collected. For now, stay tuned to reliable weather sources, such as the WBKO First Alert Weather Team along with the National Weather Service. It is also better to be over prepared than under prepared, and given the potential severe weather with this system, it would be great to have an action plan set up for both home and work. NOTE: We do NOT anticipate a storm set up like December 10-11; that was a historically rare event for this region and the odds of that happening twice is extremely rare.

Saturday will have continued showers with possible thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is currently the biggest threat in the morning, but as mentioned above, confidence is still low at this time. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 60s along with breezy southwesterly winds. The powerful cold front associated with this system will move through the region, which will dramatically drop temperatures in the region. Saturday night lows will plummet in the upper 20s and low 30s. With backend moisture from this system, a few snowflakes will be possible - though we do not anticipate any accumulations. Given that we will have saturated roads, the rapidly falling temperatures could make for a few slick spots on bridges, overpasses and rural roads on Sunday morning. Sunday will be a COLD day. High temperatures will only reach the 30s along with variably cloudy skies and breezy northwesterly winds. When you factor in the winds, wind chills both Sunday and early Monday could be in the teens and even single digits! Conditions look to stay cold and dry for the first half of the first week of 2022 - finally feeling like winter in southern Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 64. Low 53. Winds SW at 7 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (FRIDAY): Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. High 71. Low 59. Winds S at 12 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SATURDAY): Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 68. Low 30. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 69 (1907)

Record Low: -5 (1880)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 3.28″ (-0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 53.81″ (+3.94″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:38 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3564 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

