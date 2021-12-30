Advertisement

African American Museum in Bowling Green working to salvage historical artifacts, unknown return date

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Our goal is to be the keepers of the culture,” says Dr. John Hardin, the chair of the board of trustees at the African American Museum, on preserving it.

The iconic African American Museum, a non-profit in Bowling Green that sits in a building that belongs to WKU is doing its best to preserve pieces of history of south-central Kentucky after a tornado, and then an unknown fire.

“It was a bit challenging, I went through the building on that day, noticed that we were in really good shape. We had a few things that were damaged, nothing major. We saw, perhaps some leaks, but they could be repaired most of the artifacts were preserved. And by the end of that day, we had things pretty well covered up and prepared... the fire I think was unexpected,” recalls Dr. Hardin on assessing the damage after.

Dr. Hardin says the museum welcomes anybody in the community.

“One of our goals is to protect, preserve, recover, and provide to the community, the African American History, and Culture so that people don’t forget. Sometimes culture is challenged by tornadoes, fire and, water and that remains the challenge for all of us to keep our culture to understand it for each succeeding generation,” explained Dr. Hardin.

A lot of the artifacts and historical pieces have been carefully removed. Dr. Hardin says Western Kentucky University and the Kentucky Museum have been very helpful.

“the future says we’ll recover, and not to give up. But to simply keep going at it, doing the best we can, gathering all of those materials, organizing them, preserving, making sure they’re dry, and those that can be saved, we’re going to save them and those that were lost, there’s not much we can do.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, there is no return date yet.

