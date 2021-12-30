Driver’s licensing services coming to Kentucky state parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is sending additional driver license issuing teams to help Kentuckians sheltering at three state parks in western Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the pop-up licensing units will arrive next week to issue replacement licenses, permits and identification cards to Kentuckians who lost their credentials in the deadly tornado outbreak of Dec. 10.

They will be at Kenlake State Resort Park and Lake Barkley State Resort Park on Jan. 4 and Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park on Jan. 5.

