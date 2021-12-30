Heavy Rain and Strong Thunderstorms late New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was tranquil, with low clouds and fog gradually giving way to some afternoon sun. Temperatures were cooler Thursday afternoon, but still well above normal. New Year’s Eve Friday will be unseasonably warm before the threat for showers and storms climbs toward evening.

Friday morning will start off dry with variably cloudy skies with highs in the afternoon reaching the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s along with breezy southerly winds. Friday night through Saturday will have the return of rain and thunderstorms - which could bring heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms. Saturday will also have continuous rounds of rain and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s along with breezy southerly winds. Another potential threat for heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms comes Saturday afternoon and evening. However, this will be dependent on the track of the low pressure system to our west. There are uncertainties with regards to storm threats at this time, so all threats are on the table in the current forecast. Confidence continues to increase that we will see heavy rainfall in the region, so flooding and flash flooding is possible. A Flood Watch is up for all of southern Kentucky Friday evening into Saturday evening. Confidence is beginning to increase for threats of strong wind gusts too, though as mentioned, the tornado threat and hail threat is also present, but low. Total rainfall amounts on both Friday and Saturday will be one to four inches with locally higher amounts also possible - this could create flooding and even flash flooding within thunderstorms. Because of the timing and threats of this forecast, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for the entire WBKO viewing area. We will have continuous video updates on the WBKO First Alert Weather App as more data moves in with forecast tweaks. It is also better to be over prepared than under prepared, and given the potential flooding and severe weather with this system, it would be great to have an action plan set up for both home and work. Know where your safe space is wherever you’ll be on Friday night as well as all day Saturday into Saturday night. You also want to have reliable ways to receive alerts - the best sources are the WBKO First Alert Weather app AND a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio. We have an instructional video from Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde on how to set up alerts for your location and other locations of your choice on a weather radio. Tornado sirens are NOT reliable and should be considered a last resort - also these can sometimes malfunction or not be properly monitored so do NOT rely on them.

NOTE: We do NOT anticipate a storm set up like December 10-11; that was a historically rare event for this region and the odds of that happening twice is extremely rare. We understand that anxieties and stress are high with the threat for severe weather - and given that some may be dealing with potential Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from what happened earlier this month, here are helpful resources on how to cope and prepare for this forecast from both the Anxiety & Depression Association of America and also the National Weather Service.

The powerful cold front associated with this system will move through the region, which will dramatically drop temperatures in the region. Saturday night lows will plummet in the upper 20s and low 30s. With backend moisture from this system, the potential for rain and snow mixing is there - though we do not anticipate any snow accumulations. Given that we will have saturated roads, the rapidly falling temperatures could make for a few slick spots on bridges, overpasses and rural roads on Sunday morning. Sunday will be a COLD day. High temperatures will only reach the 30s along with variably cloudy skies and windy conditions. When you factor in the winds, wind chills both Sunday and early Monday could be in the teens, so please find ways to stay warm and have layers of clothes to wear if outside! Conditions look to stay cold and dry for the first half of the first week of 2022 - finally feeling like winter in southern Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

NEW YEAR’S EVE (FRIDAY): Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. High 71. Low 61. Winds S at 14 mph.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (SATURDAY): Showers and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rainfall possible. High 70. Low 39. Winds SW at 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Windy and much colder. Scattered light rain/light snow showers possible. High 41. Low 18. Winds NW at 20 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 71 (1923)

Record Low: -12 (1880)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.28″ (-0.84″)

Yearly Precip: 53.81″ (+3.92″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 53)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (3424 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

